Emporia, KS

Flash flood warning north of Emporia transitions to flood warning; storm damage reported in east Emporia Featured

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother round of heavy rainfall, including a low-end chance of severe weather, is ahead for the afternoon and early evening hours. The effects of early-morning rainfall continue for parts of the area. North Lyon County is in a flash flood warning until 11 am, along with northeast Morris and Wabaunsee counties.

www.kvoe.com
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has extended the * Flood Warning for Northern Anderson County in east central Kansas Northern Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 1245 PM CDT Monday. * At 643 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding from thunderstorms that occurred Sunday in the warned area. Several roadways remain flooded. Some locations that may experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Osage City, Carbondale, Wellsville, Overbrook, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Burlingame, Americus, Pomona, Scranton, Waverly, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Hartford and Greeley.
Lyon County, KSEmporia gazette.com

Funnel clouds lead to siren activation in Lyon County; areal flooding reported

Lyon County Emergency Communications Center activated tornado sirens in both Emporia and Olpe after multiple reports of possible tornadic south of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike. According to scanner traffic, drivers heading into the Emporia Travel Plaza reported seeing funnels clouds about five miles south of Emporia. The National Weather...
Emporia, KSWIBW

Rivers and Creeks Expected to Crest Monday Evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We had rain Sunday and lots of it for areas south of I-70. Flooding is worst near Emporia, KS and Lyndon, KS with Emporia officially measuring 3.64 inches of rain with localized reports upwards of 6 inches. That will cause some flooding concerns and creeks and rivers in the region are expected to crest Monday evening.
Lyon County, KSKVOE

WEATHER: National Weather Service issues flood warnings for local bodies of water Featured

Widespread flooding on area roadways and bodies of water has begun following continuous heavy rainfall through the overnight and morning hours Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading until Monday morning. As of 9 am Sunday the river was at 17.3 feet, just below the 19 ft flood stage. The river is expected to crest at 21.8 ft before dropping back below the flood stage later this evening. A second warning goes for the Salt Creek near Lyndon until Monday morning. Shortly after 9 am Sunday, the creek crested above the 10 ft flood stage and currently stands at 10.02 feet.
Emporia, KSKVOE

WEATHER: List of road closures continues to grow, more closures expected in coming days Featured

Barricades have been placed on several roadways in and around Emporia following heavy rainfall and flooding Sunday. Kansas Highway 99 is closed between Roads 180 and 240, or just north of Emporia. According to Lyon County Assistant Engineer Jim Brull, Road 250 north of Americus was closed at one time during the day. It was then reopened to one lane of traffic for a time before fully reopening shortly before 9 pm.
Lyon County, KSKVOE

WEATHER: Lyon County explains siren policy after funnel cloud sighting near Plymouth, no warning from NWS Featured

A unique weather situation unfolded for residents of Emporia and southern Lyon County on Sunday. The spotting of a funnel near Plymouth by a Lyon County deputy prompted the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center to sound sirens for Emporia. However, the National Weather Service did not issue a warning for potential tornadic activity. Emergency Communications Director Roxanne Van Gundy says there are only three situations when dispatchers sound the sirens. Direct information from the National Weather Service is one. Visual confirmation from TV is another.
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Geary, Lyon, Morris, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geary; Lyon; Morris; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Geary County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Eastern Morris County in east central Kansas Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1014 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Emporia, Junction City, Council Grove, Alma, Eskridge, Grandview Plaza, Americus, Alta Vista, Hartford, Dwight, Neosho Rapids, Harveyville, Reading, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Dunlap, Council Grove Lake and Volland. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 121 and 154. Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 142. Interstate 70 between mile markers 295 and 315. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lyon The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anderson County in east central Kansas Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Southeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Burlington, Council Grove, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Americus, Pomona, Waverly, Olpe, Richmond, Williamsburg, New Strawn, Quenemo, Melvern and Hartford. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Lyon County, KSKVOE

All-clear announced after funnel cloud sighted near Plymouth Featured

Reports of funnel clouds in southern Lyon County prompted the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center to sound tornado warning sirens for about 20 minutes starting at 2:45 pm. The Emergency Communications Center sounded the sirens after a funnel cloud was reported near Plymouth. No touchdown was confirmed and the southern...
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.