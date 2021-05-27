‘I certainly hope to be back.’ What’s next for Monte Lee, Clemson after losing season
All the Clemson Tigers could play for Wednesday night was each other. One of the cruelties of pool play in the ACC baseball tournament is that even if a team is eliminated from postseason contention in its first game, it still has one more to play. Clemson defeated Georgia Tech 11-5 on Wednesday in Charlotte, displaying moxie in climbing out of an early three-run hole. Yet the game only mattered for the sake of sentimentality — one last game to play together.www.charlotteobserver.com