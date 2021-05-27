Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dougherty County, GA

Dougherty County Appoints New Director and Assistant Director of Public Works

albanyceo.com
 14 days ago

Dougherty County Administration recently appointed a new Di- rector and Assistant Director of Public Works. Current Assistant Public Works Director, Chuck Mathis, will be officially stepping in on June 21, 2021, to fill the Director position being vacated by Larry Cook, who will be retiring on July 23, 2021, after nearly 30 years of service to Dougherty County. Michael Sistrunk will be appointed to the Assistant Director of Public Works position, effective June 21, 2021.

albanyceo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Putney, GA
Lee County, GA
Government
County
Dougherty County, GA
County
Lee County, GA
Albany, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Dougherty County, GA
Government
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#Infrastructure#Assistant Director#Assistant General Manager#Assistant Manager#General Director#Director General#Dougherty County Appoints#Neighborhood Associations#Albany Technical College#Business Management#Albany State University#The University Of Georgia#Apwa#Ems#Lee County Public Works#West Dougherty County#County Commissioners#Public Works Position#Rector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Albany, GAWALB 10

2 education town halls planned

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The State Board of Education will hold two public hearings for residents in the 2nd Congressional District on Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25. The first meeting is in Columbus, and the second is in Albany. Both meetings will be held from 7-8 p.m. The...
Posted by
The Albany Herald

Lee Commissioner John Wheaton, county face possible legal action

LEESBURG – On Feb 22, then-Lee County Co-county Manager Mike Sistrunk wrote a letter of resignation including statements that were critical of Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis’ leadership. Sistrunk’s resignation letter was quickly followed by a Letter to the Editor of the Lee County Ledger, written by Lee County...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, Albany Area Chamber, Albany Convention & Visitors Bureau collaborate on student internship program

ALBANY – The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau are working on a collaborative initiative to match local students to employment and internship opportunities in the community. The organizations are asking businesses to report available opportunities, requesting information on what positions...
Albany, GAWALB 10

Dougherty Co. District 6 to get a spring cleaning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - District 6 in Dougherty County is about to get a spring cleaning. Next Saturday, the county is partnering with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful in the effort. This is a first-time trash roundup for this district, but Commissioner Anthony Jones hopes to make it an annual event. “We’re...
Georgia Statewtvy.com

Taking a closer look at the citizens arrest repeal in Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People can no longer arrest other people for suspected crimes in the state of Georgia. But criminal justice advocates say there is still more work to be done. Gov. Brian Kemp repealed the citizen’s arrest law this week with bipartisan support. It comes after the death...
Georgia Statealbanyceo.com

TCSG and Georgia DCA to Implement $8.367M Grant in Southwest Georgia

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) has been selected by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) to administer the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Workforce Development Program. The grant will utilize $8.367 million of the $41.837 million allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded to Georgia in response to Hurricane Michael (2018). This partnership marks the advent of a four-year program to support Georgians by supplying residents of communities impacted by the disaster with the necessary skills and job readiness to increase their household income. Activities of the program will include on-the-job training, customized training, and job readiness services, as well as wrap-around social services that affect job readiness.
Albany, GAwfxl.com

Albany Utilities restart appointments for customers

Albany Utility customer service reps will start seeing customers in person starting Monday, but only by appointment,. Utility officials say that customers can start scheduling appointments on Friday, either via the Albany Utilities QLess App, online, or via 311. All customers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before being allowed...
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

KADB 'blown away' by response to rescheduled shredding event

ALBANY — After a “miscommunication” among employees of Columbus-based River Mill Data Management led to the cancellation of a planned May 1 document-shredding event in Albany, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Judy Bowles wanted to make sure she and KADB were overprepared for the rescheduled event on Saturday. But what...
Lee County, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Proposed ordinance change draws ire of Lee Commission chair

LEESBURG – The majority of Tuesday’s meeting of the Lee County Commission focused on changes in the county ordinance related to the parking and storage of commercial vehicles proposed by the county Planning Commission. Chairman Billy Mathis noted that before any changes could be enacted, a public hearing would have to be held. He also voiced his concerns on how this issue was handled by the Planning Commission.
WALB 10

Albany, Dougherty Co. Public Works prepare for hurricane season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders said they’re ready for hurricane season, which starts on June 1. Officials said Public Works has a set standard for storm preparedness. Procedures are run through once they know the potentially severe weather could be coming, like checking retention pond levels along with pumps and other equipment.
Dougherty County, GAGovernment Technology

Virtual Learning Here to Stay at Dougherty County Schools

(TNS) — While there has been a lot of discussion about a shortage in the nursing field, the medical profession is not the only one that is suffering from a lack of qualified employees as the Baby Boom generation retires. Schools also are feeling the pinch as they scramble to...
Dougherty County, GAwfxl.com

Dougherty Fresh holds healthy festival on Saturday

10 a.m. – 12 Noon: Phoebe Mobile Medical Unit, 4C Academy Farm Stand, and Garden & Grow Kit Giveaway. 10:15 a.m. – 11 a.m.: Grow Your Groceries – Summer Edition. 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.: UGA Cooperative Extension, Gardening With The ARC of Southwest Georgia. 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.:...