Dougherty County Appoints New Director and Assistant Director of Public Works
Dougherty County Administration recently appointed a new Di- rector and Assistant Director of Public Works. Current Assistant Public Works Director, Chuck Mathis, will be officially stepping in on June 21, 2021, to fill the Director position being vacated by Larry Cook, who will be retiring on July 23, 2021, after nearly 30 years of service to Dougherty County. Michael Sistrunk will be appointed to the Assistant Director of Public Works position, effective June 21, 2021.albanyceo.com