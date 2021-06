Leadership Albany was established in 1984 for the purpose of identifying and developing leaders in the Albany, GA area, exposing them to issues and problems confronting the community, informing them about institutions in the community, and providing a forum for the participants to better know each other. The program is designed to be an educational experience and as such takes no position and does not attempt to create a consensus or promote specific actions. Rather, it is hoped that the participants, with their increased knowledge of the community and a heightened awareness of its institutions and familiarity with its leaders, will involve themselves fully in community life and properly utilize their leadership abilities.