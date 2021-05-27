Cancel
High School

High School Roundup: Colton prevails in season finale

By Staff report
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 12 days ago

Seniors Rylee Vining and Josie Schultheis combined for 22 points in their final games as Wildcats, helping the Colton girls’ basketball team to a runaway, 52-35 win in its short-season finale against Southeast 1B League opponent Oakesdale.

“It was a tremendous way for them to end their careers,” coach Clark Vining said. “They’ve had a great run these past four years, won a couple of state championships. It’s a great way to end. They’ll be missed, for sure.”

The Wildcats (7-2) ended the first quarter trailing by four, but outscored the Nighthawks (4-1) by 16 in the second period and cruised from there.

“There was a lot of emotion to start, but we settled in and got our bearings,” Vining said.

Colton hit seven 3-pointers. Maggie Meyer contributed 16 points.

“They stayed ready and it was nice to get an opportunity to play,” Vining said.

COLTON (7-2)

Rylee Vining 5 1-1 12, Maggie Meyer 5 4-4 16, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Kyndra Stout 3 0-0 8, Josie Schultheis 3 2-2 10, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 1 4-4 6. Totals 17 10-11 52.

OAKESDALE (4-1)

Emily Dingman 0 2-2 2, Jessie Reed 5 1-5 11, Marilla Hockett 1 0-0 2, Bree Rawls 0 0-0 0, Payton Davis 0 2-2 2, Samantha Holling 0 0-0 0, LouEllen Reed 4 4-7 13, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 2 1-2 5. Totals 12 10-18 35.

Colton 9 20 17 6—52

Oakesdale 13 4 9 9—35

3-point goals — Meyer 2, Stout 2, Schultheis 2, Vining, L. Reed.

Othello 47, Pullman 46

Battling back from a double-digit deficit in the first quarter, Pullman gave itself an opportunity late, but couldn’t complete the rally in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League loss to Othello.

“They jumped on us early and we clawed back but couldn’t quite get over the hump at the end,” first-year Greyhounds coach Angie Barbour said. “We couldn’t get a last-second shot to fall. Another few minutes, and maybe it’s a different outcome.”

Pullman (2-2, 0-1 GSL) was paced by Elise McDougle, who scored 12 points and “played tough defense” on Othello star Annalee Coronado.

Meghan McSweeney totaled 14 for the Hounds, who outscored the Huskies (1-3, 1-0) by four points in the second half.

“We’re in just about every game, so that’s good progress,” Barbour said. “We just weren’t as prepared as we’d hoped to be in the first quarter.”

OTHELLO (1-3, 1-0)

Jeweliana Pruneda 2 0-0 4, Annalee Coronado 5 2-3 15, Ashley Perez 4 0-2 8, Maciah Tovar 5 1-1 12, Persayis Garza 3 0-0 6, Nerissa Vasquez 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-6 47.

PULLMAN (2-2, 0-1)

Meg Limburg 0 0-0 0, Elise McDougle 6 0-0 12, Audrey Pitzer 2 2-2 7, Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Hailey Talbot 4 0-0 8, Meghan McSweeney 5 3-6 14, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Uhlenkott 1 0-0 2, Addi Hawes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 5-8 46.

Othello 14 11 11 11—47

Pullman 10 10 13 13—46

3-point goals — Coronado 3, Tovar, Pitzer, McSweeney, Singh.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Pullman 65, Othello 29

Ayden Barbour finished with 18 points and five assists as the Greyhounds raced out to an early lead and never looked back in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against the visiting Huskies.

Steven Burkett added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Greyson Hunt chipped in 12 points and seven boards for Pullman (2-2), which had leads of 15-4, 29-12 and 41-20 at the quarter breaks.

Jorge Buenrostro finished with 14 points for Othello (2-2).

OTHELLO (2-2)

Rodrigo Garza 2 0-1 5, Joshua Tovar 0 0-0 0, Jorge Buenrostro 4-13 2-2 14, Juan Martinez 0-5 1-2 1, Julian Alegria 1 0-0 2, Logan Hollenbeck 0 0-0 0, Andre Garza 0 0-0 0, Isaac Guzman 3 0-0 8. Totals 10 3-9 29.

PULLMAN (2-2)

Steven Burkett 6 0-0 16, Greyson Hunt 5 2-3 12, Ayden Barbour 5 6-7 18, Tanner Barbour 3 2-3 8, Riley Pettitt 1 0-0 2, Brady Wells 1 2-2 5, Ryker Tippett 0 0-0 0, Champ Powaukee 1 0-1 2, Tom Cole 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 14-18 65.

Othello 4 8 8 9—29

Pullman 15 14 13 23—65

3-point goals — Burkett 4, A. Barbour 2, Wells, Buenrostro 4, Guzman 2.

Garfield-Palouse 66, Wilbur-Creston 40

WILBUR — Austin Jones tied his career high-scoring mark with 30 points and had 10 assists to lead the way as Garfield-Palouse bested Wilbur-Creston in nonleague play.

Teammate Cameron Merrill had his own double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaxson Orr scored 11.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-1)

Austin Jones 8 12-15 30, Jaxson Orr 5 0-0 11, Kyle Bankus 2 0-0 5, Cameron Merrill 6 0-0 12, Brandon Hallan 0 0-0 0, Liam Orfe 4 0-0 8, Colton Pfaff 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-15 66.

WILBUR-CRESTON

Calub Dreger 0 0-0 0, Mason Wheeler 3 0-1 6, Peyton Michel 0 0-0 0, Lance Berkey 1 0-0 2, Beckett Odegaard 9 12-14 30, Luke Button 0 0-0 0, Blaze Berkey 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 12-15 40.

Garfield-Palouse 19 18 18 11—66

Wilbur-Creston 6 12 14 8—40

3-point goals — Jones, Orr, Bankus.

Oakesdale 62, Colton 25

OAKESDALE — Traveling Colton fell to Southeast 1B League opponent Oakesdale.

The Wildcats (1-6, 1-5) got nine points apiece from Matthew Reisenauer and Ras Arnold. Three Oakesdale players scored in double digits.

A complete box score was not available.

OAKESDALE (1-6, 1-5)

Jackson Perry 12, Tyler Bober 12, Alex McHargne 2, Hit Hockett 7, Shawn Bober 3, Ryan Baljo 2, Gavin Shrope 6, Logan Brown 2, Simon Anderson 14, Jaxon Eads 2.

COLTON

Dalton McCann 3, Grant Wolf 0, Jaxon Moehrle 2, Ryan Impson 0, Matthew Reisenauer 9, Ras Arnhold 9.

