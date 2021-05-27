Cancel
Business

Müller Renews Milk Supply Deal With Lidl

 5 days ago

Müller Milk & Ingredients has renewed its supply contract with Lidl in the UK, which includes a new fixed-price offer for farmers supplying the discounter. Following the completion of its first three-year fixed-price contract, the new long term deal will see Müller continue to supply fresh milk to the majority of Lidl’s British stores. It is also designed to help local dairy farmers manage price volatility and gain long term financial certainty.

