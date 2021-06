Did you know that the Saranac Lake Aldi currently only has seven employees? I didn’t until today. So I am writing this to say three things:. First of all, wow! Thank you to those seven faithful employees who are keeping (in my opinion) one of the most essential stores in the town of Saranac Lake open. Aldi in Saranac Lake provides most of us with good, affordably priced groceries. Many Saranac Lakers don’t own cars, so to be able to have such a great store in our town, within walking distance, is HUGE for us! If Aldi wasn’t there, I would have to travel to Plattsburgh or Malone to be able to buy the amount of groceries that I do within my budget to feed my family of six.