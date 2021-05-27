SanDisk PRO-DOCK 4 card reader docking station

If you are in the market for a new gaming headset you may be interested in the latest creation by the team at Roccat, in the form of the Syn Pro Air gaming headset which is now available to preorder priced at $150 and will start shipping out sometime around June 20th 2021. The headset includes immersive 3D audio wireless connectivity and internal rechargeable batteries that are capable of providing up to 24-hour is of use from a single charge. When flat the gaming headset can be recharged using the USB-C connection with fast charging taking just 15 minutes charging to provide you with up to 5 hours of battery life.