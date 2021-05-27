Cancel
SanDisk PRO-DOCK 4 card reader docking station

By Julian Horsey
 5 days ago
Western Digital has been busy this week announcing a wealth of new products, one of which includes a new Pro-Dock 4. “A new revolutionary 4-bay reader docking station that can bridge capture and ingest with a truly scalable offloading solution that saves critical time and money on multi-camera productions. The PRO-DOCK 4, expected to be available later this summer, enables up to four simultaneous card offloads.” SanDis kwill be making modules for the Pro-Dock 4 that support CFast, CFexpress, Red’s Mini-Mags, CF, microSD, and SD formats.

