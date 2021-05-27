5 Rugrats-Themed Activities To Spark Your Kids’ Imagination This Summer

When it comes to turning an ordinary afternoon at home into an extraordinary day full of memories, nobody does it quite like the kiddos from Rugrats. If you watched the hilarious cartoon babies get up to all kinds of shenanigans in Nickelodeon’s original series, which ran from 1991 to 2004, you’ll remember that there was no shortage of adventure for Tommy Pickles and the gang. Perhaps the most impressive part was that the diaper-clad crew rarely had to leave the backyard to take the fun to the next level, with their limitless imaginations and penchant for turning random household objects into coveted toys and tools. Luckily, these adventures are no longer just another piece of ‘90s nostalgia; the babies are back (with a shiny new CG-animation look) in the Rugrats revival, NOW STREAMING on Paramount+.