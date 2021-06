With June finally here and E3 season in full swing, publishers will be announcing the next big games launching on Xbox Series X--but for most people, even getting your hands on the new Xbox console is a struggle. Though Xbox Series X restocks continue to happen somewhat regularly at major retailers, they're sporadic and sell out ridiculously fast, and you never know exactly where it might pop up next. Though Xbox stock shortages will continue through this year, Microsoft's new Console Purchase Pilot program is improving hopeful buyers' chances of snagging an Xbox Series X. The program lets those in the Xbox Insiders program register to potentially reserve a console, and Microsoft is expanding Xbox Console Purchase Pilot stock on June 1 so a new wave of Xbox Insiders will be invited to buy an Xbox Series X.