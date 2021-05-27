Cancel
Military

British warship ‘was expelled from Crimean coast by Russia’, FSB claim

By GOB Admin
 5 days ago

The alleged incident took place in October off the coast of Crimea but has only been made public now. It reportedly involved the Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon, according to the FSB. Source: Daily Mail UK.

