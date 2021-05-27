British warship ‘was expelled from Crimean coast by Russia’, FSB claim

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg contrived to have himself photographed aboard the newly-launched British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, now the flagship of the Royal Navy, on May 27. The occasion chosen was the participation of the carrier and its strike group – ultimately en route to points near the Russian and Chinese coasts – in this year’s iteration of Steadfast Defender war games currently being held off the coast of Portugal. The 40-day exercises subsumed under the above code name include inaugurating two new NATO commands, Joint Force Command Norfolk and Joint Support and Enabling Command, which are based in Norfolk, Virginia and in Ulm, Germany, respectively.