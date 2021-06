Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While many folks invested in a fire pit last winter because we were all trying to stay outside (and warm) safely, this summer is really the time to go all in. Whether it's for a little open fire cooking, just some s'mores, or merely the perfect summer night magnet for hanging out, a fire pit is an addition to your backyard that you'll find yourself using more and more. They're also great to bring along for camping adventures (provided open fires are approved where you're pitching your tent). We tried the newest fire pits on the market, and these are our top 5.