Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Saving Grace Hosts HEROES UNMASKED, a Virtual Fundraiser

By Cascade A&E
cascadeae.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaving Grace is proud to host our first virtual fundraising event, HEROES UNMASKED!. HEROES UNMASKED is a beautiful opportunity for us to share more about Saving Grace and the life-saving work we do throughout the region. Our goal for this virtual fundraiser is to develop more friends who support Saving Grace in whatever ways they can, and to create a community that is better educated about the impact of intimate partner violence and sexual assault — and what we can do to address and prevent it.

www.cascadeae.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Charity#Heroes#Community#Virtual Fundraiser#Blackstrap#Saving Grace#Event Details#Tickets#Intimate Partner Violence#Drawing#Heroes Unmasked
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Lake Orion, MIlakeorionreview.com

LOHS football boosters to host fundraiser June 6

Lake Orion High School’s football boosters are kicking off their fundraising campaign this year with a dine to donate and community meet and greet at Ignite Tavern from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 6. “This fundraiser is a diner to donate with a twist, said organizer Michelle Rowland....
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Foundation hosting park picnic, fundraiser for park improvements

The Snedden Family Foundation is hosting a park picnic and fundraising venture for improvements to a community park in Fairbanks. The fundraiser is for a wheelchair accessibility project at Snedden Memorial Park, 368 Slater Drive, which is also the site of the picnic. The picnic and fundraiser is 4:30-7 p.m. today, open to the public, and includes food and door prizes, including a chance to win roundtrip Alaska Airline tickets for two and Alaska Railroad tickets for two from Fairbanks to Denali National Park. Donors to the event include the airline, the railroad, the Rasmuson Foundation and Usibelli Coal Mine.
Ashton, ILAshton Gazette

Grace Fellowship to host prayer walk

ASHTON – Grace Fellowship Church of Ashton will be hosting a Prayer Walk on Saturday, June 5 from 8 – 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to join in the walk and the prayers. The walk will be held rain or shine, so dress for the weather. Participants are asked to...
Canton, OHAlliance Review

Elec Simon hosts Domestic Violence Project fundraiser

CANTON – As much of the country begins to exhale, some agencies have no such luxury because the demand for their services never subsides. The Domestic Violence Project on Thursday will hold its annual "Champions of Hope: Hope Grows Here" fundraiser. Musician Elec Simon will host the live-streamed event, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
Seven Lakes, NCthesevenlakesinsider.com

Racquet Club to Host Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s

On June 19, The Seven Lakes Racquetclub is hosting a day-long fundraiser on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Association. If all goes according to plan, every court in the club will be occupied by players, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Teams will rotate in and out, but no court will be left empty.
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Fundraiser

Fountain View Village and the Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone who participated in the fundraiser for Fountain Hills Theater on May 20. The theater provided excellent entertainment during a delicious lunch prepared by the Fountain View Village culinary team. With everyone’s generosity and love of the theater, together we raised $700. A special “thank you” to Fountain Hills residents, the Chamber of Commerce and Fountain Hills Theater.
Charitieslighthousenow.ca

Annual fundraiser for autism running virtually again this year

Autism Nova Scotia's annual Walk Your Way for Autism will be held virtually again due to the pandemic. Organizers are encouraging participants to set their own pace and activity for the event that is set for June 12. "We are encouraging people to walk, run, walk their dog, ride their...
Advocacyruralradio.com

KNEB Hosting Camp Scott BBQ Fundraiser Friday

Rural Radio Scottsbluff is hosting their annual fundraising barbeque on Friday, but the format will be a little different than in years past. Promotions Director Kendra Feather says this is a great event that helps to raise money for an amazing cause. “We are so excited that Camp Scott is...
Palm Beach, FLlmgfl.com

ChildNet Hosting Virtual Auction

ChildNet is providing a chance to bid on enticing auction items including travel excursions, sports packages, spa deals and more to help support the nonprofit organization. Registration is currently open for the virtual online auction held now through June 7. Some of the featured auction items include a four-night all-inclusive...
Advocacythreeforksvoice.com

Grace Lutheran Church hosts spring clothing giveaway

Grace Lutheran Church (305 5th Ave E, corner of Date and 5th) will be hosting its next clothing giveaway on Saturday, June 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All are welcome to come and peruse the clothing which is generously donated by our community. We encourage you to take as many clothes as you can use. Don’t be shy!
Grand Junction, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Grand Junction Lions Club to Host Breakfast Fundraiser

The Grand Junction Lions Club is hosting its annual fundraiser this weekend. The Memorial Weekend Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will be held Sunday at the Spring Lake Park Lakeside Shelter House. The meal will consist of 7-Up pancakes, along with sausage, coffee, milk or juice for a free-will donation. It is a first-come, first-served event while supplies last.
Templeton, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Resilient Souls will host an arts evening fundraiser

–Local nonprofit organization Resilient Souls will host “Tonic for the Soul: A Healing Arts Evening”, that will help survivors share their stories through a gallery of their art and a live play of one survivor’s story, Annie. The evening will be held at 6 p.m. on June 18 and 19 at Vintage Community, 629 Peterson Ranch Road, Templeton.
Modesto, CAescalontimes.com

Blue Line Wives Host Local Golf Fundraiser

Each year, the area’s Blue Line Wives organization picks a family to support through fundraising – and June 19 will mark the third year of this philanthropic tradition at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club. The goal is to be able to reach out when a tragedy strikes local law...
Plantation, FLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Music teachers to take the virtual stage for Plantation Palooza 2 fundraiser

Plantation City Council member Nick Sortal and school music teachers will be having their second annual virtual concert to benefit a nonprofit. The virtual Plantation Palooza 2: The Music Educators’ Edition concert will include about 10 performers, featuring band directors and music teachers from Seminole Middle School, American Heritage-Plantation, St. Gregory the Great Catholic School as well as a few Plantation elementary schools. Airing on Sortal’s Facebook page (facebook.com/nick.sortal/), the show will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Cité des Arts reaches goal in 'Save Cité des Arts' fundraiser

Cité des Arts has reached its stated goal of $40,000 in the “Save Cité des Arts” fundraiser. “The past year has been hard on everyone; and especially hard on the Arts and Culture sector, and Cité des Arts specifically,” according to Cité des Arts board president, Chrys Vildibill, “and without the support and generosity of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, the J.C. Moss Family Charitable Fund, our landlords Lafayette Neighborhood’s Economic Corporation, SOLA Giving Day, as well as our friends in the local media who took a keen interest in our effort, and of course all our regular supporters, this fundraiser would not have been the success that it was.”
Boca Raton, FLbocaratontribune.com

AACY to Host Their Second Game Night Fundraiser!

May 28, 2021—BOCA RATON, FL- The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) is hosting their second Game Night fundraiser to benefit the middle and high school Caregiving Youth they serve. These students all assist family member(s) who are chronically ill, injured, elderly or disabled. Game Night will be held on...
Bend, ORmycentraloregon.com

Bend Film Debuts Saving Grace Documentary

BendFilm will debut a short documentary created in collaboration with Saving Grace of Central Oregon at BendFilm’s fifth annual “Power of Film” fundraiser today, June 4. The documentary will highlight the life-affirming work of Saving Grace in offering safety, hope, and healing to survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault.