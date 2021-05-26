Saving Grace Hosts HEROES UNMASKED, a Virtual Fundraiser

Cité des Arts has reached its stated goal of $40,000 in the “Save Cité des Arts” fundraiser. “The past year has been hard on everyone; and especially hard on the Arts and Culture sector, and Cité des Arts specifically,” according to Cité des Arts board president, Chrys Vildibill, “and without the support and generosity of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, the J.C. Moss Family Charitable Fund, our landlords Lafayette Neighborhood’s Economic Corporation, SOLA Giving Day, as well as our friends in the local media who took a keen interest in our effort, and of course all our regular supporters, this fundraiser would not have been the success that it was.”