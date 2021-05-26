Saving Grace Hosts HEROES UNMASKED, a Virtual Fundraiser
Saving Grace is proud to host our first virtual fundraising event, HEROES UNMASKED!. HEROES UNMASKED is a beautiful opportunity for us to share more about Saving Grace and the life-saving work we do throughout the region. Our goal for this virtual fundraiser is to develop more friends who support Saving Grace in whatever ways they can, and to create a community that is better educated about the impact of intimate partner violence and sexual assault — and what we can do to address and prevent it.