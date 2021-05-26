Cancel
Astronomy

Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory Updates

By Cascade A&E
cascadeae.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, May’s “flower” supermoon and lunar eclipse will take place. This supermoon will be the closest moon to Earth in 2021, and will also be the first total lunar eclipse since January 2019. It will take the moon just over three hours to cross through the Earth’s shadow, but the actual “total” lunar eclipse will last under 15 minutes. During the eclipse, the moon will have a reddish hue from the sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere.

Fountain, COepcan.com

What's Happening at the Fountain Creek Nature Center

The Fountain Creek Nature Center is located at 320 Pepper Grass Lane in Fountain. For more info. call 520-6745 or visit http://www.elpasocountyparks.com ONLINE REGISTRATION available at www.elpasocountynaturecenters.com. Programs require pre-paid registration. Due to COVID-19, programs are subject to cancellation. Call the Nature Center or check website for current status. Masks...
Maiden, NCHickory Daily Record

Lucile Miller Observatory again has public events

MAIDEN — The Catawba Valley Astronomy Club announced that the Lucile Miller Observatory returns to twice-a-month public observing beginning Friday, June 4, and Friday, June 18, at 8 p.m. The observatory is located on the campus of Maiden Middle School, North "C" Avenue in Maiden. These are free events, all...
Fallbrook, CAValley News

Reflections of Nature and Beyond now showing at Fallbrook Art Center

The Fallbrook Art Center presents Reflections of Nature and Beyond, an exciting progression of the long-standing 23-year nature show, which has now grown into a full gallery juried presentation that will be open through May 30. Original works in all mediums and disciplines are being offered along with a shop area that includes smaller items such as cards, prints, jewelry, etc. All are invited to come and discover the wonders that nature has to offer. Also showing in The Rosalie & Spencer Lehmann and The Salon Galleries is Gamini Ratnavira’s “Brushes with Nature.” Ratnavira is a local artist who moved to the U.S. from Sri Lanka in 1986. He specializes in tropical wildlife art and is a member of the Society of Animal Artists and Birds in Art. He has also illustrated several b.
Lifestyleparentmap.com

Guided Nature Walk with Seward Park Audubon Center

Seward Park Audubon Center is emerging from our pandemic closure, so we are inviting our neighbors, near and far, to learn more about the environment around us. May 29, 12:30 p.m.: Seward Park's Native Plants - Lead Naturalist Ed Dominguez has returned to Audubon and will lead a survey of our flowering berries, brilliant ferns, and iconic trees. You'll find how native plants are an important part of our ecosystem that supports native insects and wildlife.
Astronomycountywidenews.com

The Ten Acre Observatory Night Sky Report

The first part of the May provided us with a number of evenings that turned out to be good viewing nights but things kind of went downhill from there as we had a week and a half of nights that were, at the least, cloudy with several evenings of severe thunderstorms - including a couple of tornados.
AstronomyPlanetary Society

The New Great Space Observatories

Chief Scientist / LightSail Program Manager for The Planetary Society. Planetary Radio Host and Producer for The Planetary Society. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine will soon issue the Astro2020 Astronomy and Astrophysics Decadal Survey. It will rank four major proposals for exciting, expensive new space-based telescopes. Astrophysicist Grant Tremblay joins us to explain why all four competing instruments have been grouped as The New Great Observatories, hoping to repeat the marvelous success of a quartet of previous telescopes: Hubble, Spitzer, Chandra and Compton. Then we’ll join Bruce Betts on board the International Space Station for a space trivia contest about one of its commanders.
Wilton, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

Woodcock Nature Center selling t-shirts to commemorate World Turtle Day

The Woodcock Nature Center in Wilton had “Turtley Amesome” t-shirts for sale for World Turtle Day, which was Sunday, May 23, 2021. The t-shirts featured the Nature Center’s own Tank the Snapping Turtle. The t-shirts cost $30, and come in various styles and sizes. The Nature Center has sold 13...
Lifestyledo512family.com

Free Nature Nights at the Wildflower Center

Nature Nights will be a bit different this year — instead of group activities, families are invited to pick up an activity kit from 6-9 p.m. (while supplies last) for a DIY experience at the Center. Activity kits will come complete with everything you need for a fun adventure including materials and instructions for crafts, scavenger hunts and activities that can be enjoyed both at the Wildflower Center and at home. Supplies are limited and activity kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis to those who reserve a ticket online in advance.
Animals225batonrouge.com

Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is a chance to become one with nature

The corn snake is watching me. It opens its mouth as I peer into its habitat inside BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center. Its long, orange-brown patterned body is still, but its eyes follow me as I move. We stare calmly at each other, both comforted by the window that safely separates us.
Kansas City, MOmartincitytelegraph.com

National Trails Day Celebration @ Lakeside Nature Center

“Do you know we have a three mile woodland trail right in the heart of Kansas City? Yes, at Lakeside Nature Center you can take an extended hike through not only a woodland area but also witness a savannah and a marsh habitat!. One of the events for Trails Day...
Workoutslongisland.com

Virtual Yoga for Sweetbriar Nature Center

"Download the zoom app or go to zoom.us and join us for a streaming guided yoga class by Lisa Iacono. Classes are $10 per session and the money goes into keeping our center running and animals fed during this difficult time. Please pay here and write which day and time...
Animalsthelaurelmagazine.com

Salamander Meander at Highlands Nature Center

Kick off Highlands Nature Center’s summer season searching for salamanders in the Botanical Garden! Discover strange and fascinating facts about our slimy amphibian friends, then join naturalists on a walk through the gardens to find local species.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Indian Creek Nature Center Trails to Reopen Saturday

It's going to be a warm one this weekend, and fans of the beloved Indian Creek Nature Center and its trails have been waiting for the news that came this week--the trails will be re-opening this Saturday, June 5 for the first time since the August 10, 2020 derecho. It coincides with National Trails Day and the staff and host of volunteers at Indian Creek will celebrate the pride in the hard work they have put in and their appreciation for area donors with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting this Thursday.
Howell, MISFGate

Artists transform old bus into art for Howell Nature Center

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — Wood, stones, bark and leaves. With a little imagination, kids can create anything from the raw materials they find outdoors. A new Livingston County non-profit art initiative’s first project hopes to tap into that creative energy, according to the Livingston Daily Press & Argus. The group,...
Animalslcnme.com

Dragonfly Hike and Workshop at Hidden Valley Nature Center

All are invited to join Phillip deMaynadier, Ph.D., to learn about delicate, delightful dragonflies on a hike through Hidden Valley Nature Center, spending time on the kettle hole bog boardwalk from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. DeMaynadier has worked as a wildlife biologist for Maine’s Department of Inland Fisheries...
Trumbull, CTtrumbulltimes.com

Sustainability activities Saturday at Nature Center

The Trumbull Nature & Arts Center will host a collaborative sustainability event on June 12, including a pollinator walk, a sustainability talk and a planting activity. This free program takes place at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St. Family activities include a planting activity conducted by Trumbull...