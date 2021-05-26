Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory Updates
Today, May’s “flower” supermoon and lunar eclipse will take place. This supermoon will be the closest moon to Earth in 2021, and will also be the first total lunar eclipse since January 2019. It will take the moon just over three hours to cross through the Earth’s shadow, but the actual “total” lunar eclipse will last under 15 minutes. During the eclipse, the moon will have a reddish hue from the sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere.www.cascadeae.com