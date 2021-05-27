Cancel
Preparing your storm shelter for threat of severe weather

By K. Querry-Thompson
KFOR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the threat of severe weather increases across Oklahoma, officials are encouraging everyone to get their storm shelters ready in case a storm turns tornadic. During severe weather season, experts say it is important that families have everything ready before disaster strikes. Officials with EMSA say...

