Dak Prescott feels like himself again. The Cowboys quarterback can’t pinpoint the exact moment he felt he was back, but it came in recent weeks. “Hard to say the exact day, but I’d say two weeks ago, maybe even close to a month in a sense,” Prescott said Tuesday. “Just the first time I started jumping on this leg and landing on this leg alone, cutting off this leg, doing a lot of the things that I naturally do in a game and doing them in a reactive form of not necessarily a calculated, ‘I’m going to cut here,’ but just reacting and being able to do those moves and not feeling anything and not necessarily having a nagging residual pain afterwards, I felt like then I was ready to go.”