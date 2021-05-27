Cancel
Johnsonburg, PA

Pennsylvania Bookkeeper Pleads Guilty Of Embezzling $765,000 From Her Employer

By National News Room
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
A resident of Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of wire fraud, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Melissa Bittler, 41, pleaded guilty to three counts before Senior United States District Judge David S. Cercone.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Bittler embezzled over $765,000 from the construction company in Johnsonburg where she was employed as the office manager and bookkeeper. Bittler bought and renovated her house and purchased a Honda Pilot with the embezzled company money.

Judge Cercone scheduled sentencing for October 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The law provides for a total sentence of 60 years in prison, a fine of $750,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the court continued Bittler on bond.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Johnsonburg Borough Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Bittler.

Related
LawPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Jury Convicts West Virginia Doctor of Drug Distribution

A federal jury convicted a West Virginia doctor Thursday for prescribing a buprenorphine product in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Sriramloo Kesari, M.D., 78, of Charleston distributed the drug Suboxone outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man Arrested And Charged In Texas, Stealing Ventilators Intended For Critically Ill Covid-19 Patients In El Salvador

Yoelvis Denis Hernandez, a/k/a “Guajiro,” 42, was arrested last week in Del Rio, Texas, on a South Florida indictment charging him with stealing 192 U.S. government-owned medical ventilators worth about three million dollars. According to court documents, the ventilators were heading to a COVID-19 intensive care facility in El Salvador...
Texas StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Police: Neo-Nazi Arrested After Plot For Mass Shooting Thwarted By Law Enforcement In Texas

Law enforcement arrested an alleged neo-Nazi who was planning a mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas a local police department announced Sunday. Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was arrested Friday for a terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury, according to the Kerr County Sheriffs Office. Law enforcement, including local police and the FBI, investigated Blevins for a week to confirm his association with extremist ideologies.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

FBI: Shenandoah National Park Murders 25 Years Later

Twenty-five years ago, two young female hikers decided to do what many people do for exercise, relaxation, and sport—hike through the Shenandoah National Park; however, their journey ended when they were murdered at their backcountry campsite near Skyland Resort in Virginia. The bodies of 24 year old, Julianne “Julie” Williams...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Files Amicus Brief In Defense of Federal Prescription Drug Importation Rule

Today, at the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) filed an Amicus brief in support of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) final rule implementing Section 804 of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, to facilitate the importation of prescription drugs, based in part off Florida’s 2019 importation concept paper.
Texas StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Governor Issues Disaster Declaration Over Border Crisis In Southern Texas

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration in southern Texas, allocating more resources to respond to the border crisis, his office announced Tuesday. Law enforcement officials were directed to prosecute illegal immigrants under applicable federal and state criminal laws including smuggling, human trafficking and trespassing, Abbott said in the press release. The governor claimed that illegal migrants are damaging private property and harming landowners.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

GOP Congresswoman’s Home Vandalized With Antifa Symbols On Memorial Day

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace’s home was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity on Memorial Day, the freshman congresswoman announced on Tuesday. Multiple circle-A anarchist symbols and messages such as “all politicians are bastards,” “no gods no masters,” “fuck you Nancy,” and “pass the pro act” were spray painted on Mace’s home and sidewalk, according to pictures of the vandalism she posted to her Twitter account.