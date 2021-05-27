Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House finalizing plans for Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth II

By CNN
whdh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — The White House is finalizing plans for President Joe Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth II during his first trip abroad next month, a US official said Wednesday. This face-to-face greeting, during which Biden would be joined by first lady Jill Biden, is expected to take place before the President leaves the United Kingdom following the Group of 7 summit and heads to Brussels for a NATO meeting on June 14. He is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Switzerland.

whdh.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Laura Bush
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#Cnn#The Group Of 7 Summit#Nato#Russian#American#Bidens#The Royal Family#British#The Queen Mother#English#President Joe Biden#Finalizing Details#April#January#Windsor Castle#Brussels#United Kingdom#Canada#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Switzerland
News Break
White House
Related
WorldPage Six

Queen bringing cousin to birthday parade in place of late Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Prince Edward, will accompany Her Majesty to her annual birthday parade on June 12 following Prince Philip’s death. The Duke of Kent, 85, will serve as the Queen’s “plus one” at the Trooping the Colour celebration in Windsor, sources confirmed to Page Six on Tuesday. The...
Worldkhabarhub.com

Prez Bhandari writes to UK’s Queen asking for COVID vaccines

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Bhandari has written a letter to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom (UK) requesting the latter to provide COVID-19 vaccines for Nepal. According to Nepali Embassy in London, the President’s letter was handed over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UK on Sunday. President...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden meets with Kennedy Center honorees at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spent Thursday morning in a star-studded meeting with this year’s Kennedy Center honorees. The president met at the White House with the recipients of the lifetime artistic achievement awards: country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and actress Debbie Allen, violin virtuoso Midori, folk music icon Joan Baez and actor Dick Van Dyke. They were joined by the honorees’ guests, the chairman of the board of trustees and the president of the Kennedy Center, and Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens.
AnimalsMercury News

Queen Elizabeth II said to be devastated by death of her new puppy

Fergus, one of two dorgi puppies gifted to Queen Elizabeth II to help her cope with Prince Philip’s illness and his later death, died this weekend of a suspected congenital heart defect. The puppy was just 5 months old. Fergus and his littermate, Muick, were gifts from the queen’s son,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

This is how Donald Trump becomes president again

Ever since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, I’ve been among those who believed he would never run for president again. He’d keep the option open for as long as possible to get attention and keep other Republicans genuflecting to him, but he wouldn’t go through with it. It would just be too much trouble at his age (he’ll be 78 in 2024), and the idea of losing yet again would be too frightening.
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

Our Queen is definitely not ‘Trumpin’ – The Buckingham Palace has demanded that the fake image of Queen Elizabeth in a MAGA cap plastered on the ‘Trump Train’ bus be removed immediately

Long before she was the queen, Queen Elizabeth II was a cover girl. She graced the cover of Time Magazine when she was 3 years old. That sounds adorable but the recent reveal of a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth on a campaign bus has left the palace unamused. An image of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a “Make American Great Again” hat on an unofficial campaign bus known as the “Trump Train” has caught the attention of Buckingham Palace. The tour bus is owned by a Trump supporter named Buddy Hall and serves as ‘the unofficial campaign tour bus to support the 2020 reelection of President Trump. Buckingham Palace is joined by the likes of popular website hosting service GoDaddy who has also asked that their logo be removed from the bus. I guess no one wants to be associated with Trump especially after witnessing the debacle of Canada’s ‘fashion fairy godmother’ Suzanne Rogers who instantly became a persona non grata for simply posting a photo with the man.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles Planted a Tree Together at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles got a chance to show off their green thumbs while planting a tree at Windsor Castle earlier this year. The royals got their hands dirty planting a small oak outside the palace, where the monarch has been living throughout the pandemic, to kick off a months-long campaign to plant millions of new trees across the United Kingdom. The “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee” campaign is being run by the Queen's Green Canopy in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year, or “Tree-bilee” as Charles puts in a video promoting the initiative, calling it a “profoundly symbolic act.” He adds that planting a tree “is a statement of hope and faith in the future. Whether you are an individual hoping to plan a single sapling in your garden, school or community group planting a tree, a Council, charity or business intending to plant a whole avenue of trees, everyone can get involved.” He also points out that, during her reign, the Queen has planted over 1,500 trees all over the world while visiting on official duties.
AmericasEffingham Daily News

Today in History

Today is Wednesday, June 2, the 153rd day of 2021. There are 212 days left in the year. On June 2, 1979, Pope John Paul II arrived in his native Poland on the first visit by a pope to a Communist country. On this date:. In 1897, Mark Twain was...
CelebritiesPopculture

Heartbreaking Moment for Queen Elizabeth as Prince Philip's Throne Left Empty During Speech

Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday carried out her first major engagement since the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip. Opening a new session of Parliament, Her Majesty, in a poignant moment, sat alone on a Throne in the House of Lords. Her late husband had accompanied her for decades and had typically been seated beside her in the Consort's Throne as she delivered her speech. However, in more recent years, her oldest son, Prince Charles, occupied the Consort's Throne alongside his mother.
Celebritieswsgw.com

Queen Elizabeth II gives speech following husband’s death

▶ Watch Video: Preview: “The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special”. Queen Elizabeth II carried out her first major public engagement since her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died last month. The queen attended the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, which was scaled back due to the pandemic, to give the Queen’s Speech, a significant address that sets out what laws the government wants to pass.