Stella McCartney and adidas Releasing the Earthlight Mesh
Stella McCartney and adidas will release a new sneaker known as the Earthlight Mesh. This pair will be part of the latest adidas by Stella McCartney collection. The pair features a rubber outsole with a unique design grip and has been tested to show optimum push forward support and a smooth roll-off effect as you put in the miles. The airy mesh upper keeps things breathable as you put in the miles, and the stacked EVA midsole will support your every step.www.sneakerfiles.com