The original Air Jordan 11 Low, the AJ11 Low IE, doesn’t get anywhere near as much love as it deserves. In the past, the silhouette has been subject to some pretty wild and adventurous colorways that aren’t the market’s friendliest. Add to that the fact that MJ barely wore the sneaker in its heyday and you’re gonna have a hard time moving units. But more recently, we’ve seen the silhouette turn a corner. Last year’s Black Cement release was an instant classic, as too was the preceding year’s “Space Jam” drop, both pleasing fans new and old. And as they say, all good things come in threes, and what better way to add to the recent resurgence than the OG Air Jordan 11 Low IE “Bred”? — the only colorway of the silhouette that Mike ever wore in an NBA game.