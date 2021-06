The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates ended up going 2-2 last night and from the title you can tell which two teams won. Reno and Amarillo won by 15 and 10 runs respectively and a lot of good news for an organization that needed it. Taylor Widener looked solid in his rehab outing for Reno, allowing just solo homers in 4 2⁄3 innings with 1 walk and 6 strikeouts over 74 pitches. Ketel Marte saw 4 plate appearances and went 2 for 3 with a walk, 2 RBI, and 2 runs scored. Both players seem nearly ready to return to the MLB roster.