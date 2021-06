Fast food restaurants all have their signature items. At Burger King, it's the Whopper. McDonald's has the Big Mac. But these chains don't rest on the laurels of their success with these hit hamburgers. All the major fast food establishments continually introduce new menu items to satisfy customer demand and hopefully boost sales. Even the Whopper wasn't on the original Burger King menu, in 1954 (via Reference for Business). BK's founders came up with the Whopper three years later, when they discovered that a small restaurant in the same neighborhood as a Burger King in Gainesville, Florida was doing better business with a bigger burger (via The Gainesville Sun).