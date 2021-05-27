Republicans want mini-Trumps in 2022? Democrats would be delighted.
Despite the fact that the disgraced former president has national approval ratings in the 30s while his puppet in the House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), has a 12 percent favorable rating, 85 percent of Republicans prefer candidates that mostly agree with Donald Trump according to Quinnipiac’s latest poll. Moreover, Democrats have a nine-point advantage in the generic congressional poll for 2022.www.washingtonpost.com