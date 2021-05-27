Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty: Warzone trucks might be getting nerfed

By Hirun Cryer
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Call of Duty: Warzone's trucks might be getting nerfed, if a new tweet from developer Raven Software is anything to go by. Just below, you can see the new teaser image from Raven Software's official Twitter account, which was published yesterday on May 26. As you can see, most of the text on the first two lines is redacted, but the first word is cargo, taking after the "cargo trucks" in Call of Duty: Warzone, and the last word of the first line looks to be "meta."

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Nerf#Guns#Rpgs#Raven Software#Warzone Season 4#Warzone Patch#Fara#Ffar#Apex Legends#Weapons#Cargo#Loadouts Hirun Cryer#Developer Raven Software#Meta#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Valve's Gabe Newell teases some Steam/Consoles news for later this year

Gabe Newell, the co-founder and President of Valve has teased some upcoming news regarding Steam and video games consoles for later this year. Speaking to students at the Sancta Maria College in Auckland, New Zealand earlier this week, the Valve exec was asked if the company had any plans to bring Steam games to consoles.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The best perks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A Call of Duty player is only as good as their class loadout. A lot of different things go into building a great class in a Call of Duty game. It only starts with the weapons. Beyond that, you also need equipment, wild cards, and perks. All of these things together create a perfect class to help you dominate the opposition.
Video Gamespsu.com

Here Is Your First Look At Rambo And John McClane In Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone has offered a first look at Rambo and John McClane from Die Hard in-game ahead of their release on May 20, 2021. This trailer, filmed in a classic 1980s style and as campy as you would expect, showcases both characters in the multiplayer modes of both games, making them one of the first celebrity characters to be included in the experience. Both characters launch as a part of Season 3 and will be available to play in both Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and Warzone.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get the Nakatomi Plaza Security blueprint in Call of Duty: Warzone

For those on the hunt for a new legendary blueprint of a new weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone, you want to make your way to Nakatomi Plaza. It’s in the middle of the downtown area, and it’s a building that nearly touches the clouds, with over 30 floors and a roof full of explosives. You can only obtain the security blueprint for Nakatomi Plaza by completing a specific event in the area and then unlocking the security deposit box inside the Vault.
Video GamesGamespot

Call Of Duty Is Offering Double XP For Enabling Two-Factor Authentication

Call of Duty is offering players an incentive for enabling two-factor authentication on their Activision account in the form of double battle pass XP. Players who sign up for two-factor authentication will be granted two separate one-hour long double battle pass XP tokens starting today. Those who enable two-factor authentication will be prompted to use a one-time code generated by a third party app in order to sign-in, after entering the email and password for their Activision account.
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes are bringing the '80s action vibes

The latest Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes are here and they're all about '80s action heroes, new killstreaks, and some map changes. This Warzone Season 3 midway update focuses more on new content and less on weapon adjustments, which we've had plenty of in previous patch notes. Both Rambo...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

All Warzone Buffs and Nerfs in Season 3 Reloaded

All the Warzone buffs and nerfs in Season 3 Reloaded were detailed Wednesday in patch notes released by development studio Raven Software. The changes targeted six of the weapons in the game: the AK-74u, the LW3 – Tundra, the PPSh-41, the Swiss K31, Sniper Rifle Charlie (Semi-Auto), and the ZRG 20mm.
Video Gamesupcomer.com

The best 1911 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

In Call of Duty: Warzone, pistols are mainly used as a fun weapon to get away from the monotony of using meta weapons for matches on end. This was changed however, when players discovered that dual-wield pistols are essentially mini-shotguns. The 1911 is among the pistols that feature this attachment and in Warzone Season 3, this recommended loadout makes full use of dual-wield.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Die Hard's Nakatomi Plaza is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone this week

Activision is going big on famous '80s action heroes in Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 3 Reloaded update. In addition to the previously announced operator skins coming for John McClane and Rambo, Verdansk itself will also see significant facelifts to celebrate Die Hard and First Blood, movies that are likely older than most of the people playing Warzone.
Video Gameslrmonline.com

Call Of Duty: Warzone Cheater Count Now Up To Over Half A Million

Call of Duty: Warzone developer, Raven Software, recently tweeted the new number of accounts that were banned from malicious activity, over 30,000 accounts. The number of banned accounts is now over 500,000 and the number is expected to keep rising. Warzone has been battling cheaters and hackers since practically the...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

New Call of Duty: Warzone update adds Die Hard location and nerfs Stopping Power

The Call of Duty: Warzone 1.37 update patch notes have been revealed, with a number of changes coming to the battle royale mode today, May 19. The new Warzone update makes a significant change to the Verdansk map, introducing a point-of-interest inspired by the first Die Hard movie. What’s more, developer Raven Software is nerfing Stopping Power.
Video Gamesfortniteinsider.com

How to Get the Escapist Umbrella & Impossible Odds Loading Screen in Impossible Escape Fortnite LTM

The Impossible Escape LTM is live with two different Fortnite cosmetic rewards. Here’s how you can get the free umbrella and loading screen. Epic Games released the last major Fortnite update, v16.40, on Tuesday last week. As with any major update, during downtime, data-miners leaked the new files that were added. Not only were the usual weekly quests and cosmetics leaked, a new LTM was leaked.