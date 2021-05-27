Super Nintendo World leaked concept art shows another glimpse of Donkey Kong area
Concept art of Super Nintendo World has appeared online and shows a small glimpse of a Donkey Kong-themed area in the park. In a tweet shared by @KRoolKountry, we can see illustrations of how the theme park in Universal Studios Japan was intended to look. As we can see from this Super Nintendo World tour many of the elements of the concept art made it into the actual park from Yoshi’s Adventure to the large Warp Pipe that visitors walk through to get into the attractions.www.gamesradar.com