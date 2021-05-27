Cancel
Video Games

Super Nintendo World leaked concept art shows another glimpse of Donkey Kong area

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Concept art of Super Nintendo World has appeared online and shows a small glimpse of a Donkey Kong-themed area in the park. In a tweet shared by @KRoolKountry, we can see illustrations of how the theme park in Universal Studios Japan was intended to look. As we can see from this Super Nintendo World tour many of the elements of the concept art made it into the actual park from Yoshi’s Adventure to the large Warp Pipe that visitors walk through to get into the attractions.

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

ClutchPoints

Super Nintendo Switch Pro 4K to be revealed before E3 2021?

New details about the purported Switch Pro have emerged in the grapevine. As reported by Bloomberg, Nintendo will like announce the Super Nintendo Switch Pro (name not final) before the E3 2021 conference this June. The new version of the Switch console reportedly will have a 4K OLED screen and a new Nvidia Graphics card that will allow it to display 4K on TVs while docked. We’ve gathered all the Switch Pro rumors in a single article before here.