Super Nintendo World leaked concept art shows another glimpse of Donkey Kong area

Nintendo have uploaded another entry in the ‘Nintendo Switch My Way’ series of adverts, and this time it’s all to do with the popular Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury title for Nintendo’s hybrid console. After launching back in February of this year, the game witnessed strong sales and proved to be popular with fans of the original thanks to its additional content and online capabilities (and it’s just a really, really good game!). Well, it seems Nintendo is understandably still keen to market the title and you can view their latest commercial for it below: