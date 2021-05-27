Cancel
Black Widow actor O-T Fagbenle reveals more about his mysterious character

By Molly Edwards
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black Widow actor O-T Fagbenle has talked more about his mysterious character. "I play this character called Mason," he told The Playlist. "It's really cool, actually, because you know you get those characters, like in James Bond you've got Q, and in Batman, I guess, you've got Alfred, and in some ways, I think Mason is that person who helps facilitate Black Widow's missions with all the cool shit that she needs."

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

