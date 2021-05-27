Black Widow actor O-T Fagbenle reveals more about his mysterious character

The new Disney+ series Loki will be exploring uncharted territory in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the God of Mischief will have to navigate the time stream and the resulting multiverses that crop up because of changes. The Time Variance Authority exists at the heart of the Marvel Studios show, as they are the bureaucratic organization responsible for repairing damage to the timeline — and Loki just happens to be their latest culprit. Because of Loki's actions in Avengers: Endgame, he will be teaming with the enigmatic Mobius M. Mobius, played by MCU newcomer Owen Wilson.