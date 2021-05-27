Cancel
Video Games

The McLaren 570S returns to Rocket League

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsyonix has announced that the McLaren 570S Battle-Car will be returning to Rocket League later today for a limited time. Players who missed the car the first time will be able to pick up the new McLaren 570S Pack, which contains the McLaren 570S with a Dominus hitbox, a silver-painted decal, unique engine audio, two sets of wheels (normal and silver), and three McLaren-themed player banners. The pack will be available from the in-game store for 2,000 Credits.

