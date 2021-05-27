The McLaren 570S returns to Rocket League

Formula 1 fans rejoice as Psyonix will be adding the F1 Fan Pack into Rocket League starting tomorrow, May 20th. Adding to this season's worth of content, players can now take some of the fastest cars around, all decaled up depending on who they like, and can toss them into the fray on the field. They look pretty nice in the game and, while there are a few tiny differences between them and the real deal, we're not holding that against them as they got the look down pretty well. You can read more about the pack and check out images and a video of them in action as it will go live tomorrow.