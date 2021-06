We were definitely hoping to see Virtua Fighter 5 have Rollback Netcode. Now admittedly, Virtua Fighter 5 had some of the best netcode on the internet in its original release. However, things have changed since then! Upgrades to netcode have happened, and we pretty much always want to hear a game has Rollback instead of Delay. The upcoming re-release of Virtua Fighter 5 by RGG Studios (Yakuza, Judgment) may be upgrading the game, but Rollback isn’t a part of the deal. Is it a surprise? Absolutely not. Is it still pretty disappointing? You better believe it.