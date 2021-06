MILWAUKEE (May 17, 2021) — Students who were forced to stop out of their studies at Milwaukee Area Technical College between December 2004 and May 2019 due to debt owed to the college have an opportunity to return, thanks to a scholarship program called MATC ReStart. In its second year, MATC ReStart helps eligible returning students repay up to $1,500 of past-due balances owed the college for expenses such as tuition, books and other fees.