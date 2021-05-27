Cancel
Aaron Taylor-Johnson set to portray Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 23 days ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson will portray Marvel character Kraven the Hunter in a new solo film from Sony Pictures. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been selected to portray Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter in a standalone film about the Marvel character from Sony Pictures.

J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) is directing the film, based off a script by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing.

Kraven the Hunter, real name Sergei Kravinoff, refers to himself as the world's greatest hunter who possesses super strength and stamina after taking a herbal potion that also extends his life. Kraven takes down large animals using only his hands and eventually sets his sights on Spider-Man in the pages of Marvel Comics.

Kraven the Hunter is set to hit theaters on Jan. 13, 2023.

The project joins other Sony films centered around Spider-Man characters such as Venom starring Tom Hardy and Morbius starring Jared Leto. Sony owns the film rights to Spider-Man, who has yet to appear in these films. Sony's film universe has remained separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe featuring Tom Holland as the wall-crawler.

Venom sequel Let There Be Carnage is coming to theaters on Sept. 25, while Morbius will be released on Jan. 21, 2022.

Taylor-Johnson will next be seen in action-thriller Bullet Train, based on Japanese author Kotaro Isaka's novel Maria Beetle.

