Spanish football morning headlines: The three candidates to replace Zidane, the reasons he’s walking away, Laporta wants to bring Guardiola back to Barcelona
The leading candidates to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. With Zinedine Zidane’s departure from Real Madrid set to become official in the coming hours, Florentino Perez’s next step is to bring in a new coach, according to Marca. They’ve tracked several coaches over the previous months; Mauricio Pochettino would have been in line but he’s at Paris Saint-Germain. Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte and Raul are now the three leading candidates.www.football-espana.net