The reasons Zinedine Zidane is walking away from Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane has walked away from Real Madrid for the third time of his career and the second time of his coaching career, note Diario AS. The first time he left his post was back in 2018; now, three years later, he’s stepped aside to facilitate the birth of a new project. Madrid have been preparing for this scenario for some weeks, and are already working to replace the man who’s brought them so much success in recent years.www.football-espana.net