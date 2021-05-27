Giles Smith: The answer is no

Being qualified for the Champions League already is a game-changer, isn’t it?. A match which could have been all edgy and must-win now becomes, more appetisingly, desperately-want-to-win, which changes everything about the mental preparation for Saturday night and grants the opportunity, as Thomas Tuchel says, for the group to approach this exciting season-capping and possibly even career-making prospect ‘full of joy’. And if that’s how we supporters feel, as we get ready to go into this game, then I’m quite sure the players will be feeling that way about it, too.