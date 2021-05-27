Cancel
This 70-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Walmart today it might be a mistake

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer looks to be a scorcher, and there’s no better place to retreat than your home theater, especially if you have a nice, big screen. Bigger isn’t always better, but nothing can immerse you in a movie, show, or video game like a giant screen, and right now, you can get this 70-inch JVC 4K TV for only $548 today. That’s an incredible discount of $352 off its regular price of $900, and it’s happening as part of the retailer’s early Memorial Day sales. Make your summer, and your year, by fulfilling your home theater’s potential with this incredible deal at Walmart.

