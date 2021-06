Currently on loan at AC Milan from Manchester United, Diogo Dalot has been linked with a permanent exit in the upcoming summer transfer window. Signed by Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2018 from FC Porto for an initial transfer fee of around £19 million, Dalot came with a lot of expectations behind him. But till now, it is safe to say that he has not made his mark at Old Trafford and as a result, was sent out on loan this season.