Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

BB: This'll be our last full team workout and rookies will be here a little bit longer in June, but it's certainly been good to get the team on the field and to see everybody participate or the ones that can't participate. We have a few guys that are in various stages of rehabilitation and so forth, but it's good to see the guys that are out there. Some new players that we haven't worked with before and so, it's been good. I think the attitude's been good, work ethics been good, and we obviously have a long, long way to go, but we've certainly made a lot of progress, covered a lot of ground here. So, we'll try to finish up with a good day here today and then get ready for training camp.