Kakao joins OTT race with INISOFT acquisition

kedglobal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKakao Corp. is entering the over-the-top (OTT) streaming market. According to investment banking sources on May 27, Kakao’s entertainment and media unit Kakao Entertainment Corp. has acquired a 100% stake in INISOFT Co. at 25 billion won ($22.3 million). Established in 2001, INISOFT is a video streaming technology company that...

www.kedglobal.com
