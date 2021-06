Gary Neville and Gary Lineker are fronting a new campaign which calls for an independent football regulator and government legislation to block a European Super League from ever happening. In an open letter signed by 22 former footballers, prominent members of the media and fan representatives, the group say it is “time to act” and call for the public to sign a UK government petition.As well as Neville and Lineker, the letter is signed by fellow pundits and former players Jamie Carragher, Rio Ferdinand, Jamie Redknapp, Micah Richards and Jan Aage Fjortoft. Journalists include the Mirror’s chief football writer John...