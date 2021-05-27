Kering Sells 5.9 Percent Stake In Puma

Has found itself in yet another trademark dispute. This time, rival shoe brand. is attempting to block the Oregon-based company from trademarking the term “footware.”. The Fashion Law reports that both brands have recently appeared in front of the High Court of Justice in London to appeal the hearing surrounding Nike’s trademark application. As per Nike, the brand plans to utilize “footware” in connection with tech-driven sneakers, defined as “computer hardware modules for receiving, processing, and transmitting data in the Internet of things electronic devices; electronic devices and computer software that allow users to remotely interact with other smart devices for monitoring and controlling automated systems.” Nike has also filed a similar trademark request for the same term under the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).