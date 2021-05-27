Cancel
Kering Sells 5.9 Percent Stake In Puma

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKering announced plans to sell a 5.9 percent stake in Puma via a placement to investors. Kering said it would sell about 8.9 million shares. Based on a Puma closing price of €93.6, Kering would raise €833 million. Following the sale, Kering is expected to retain approximately 4.0 percent of Puma’s outstanding shares.

