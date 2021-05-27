VF Corp. Launches New Innovation Pillar
VF Corp. announced its launch of Venture Platforms, an innovation pillar that will focus on identifying and investing in new, future-focused opportunities. Venture Platforms is the newest component to VF’s overall brand portfolio strategy and complements the company’s two existing brand portfolio pillars: Core Brands, which are VF’s large, global brands, including Vans, The North Face and Timberland; and Emerging Brands, which comprise the remaining 10 brands in the company’s portfolio. VF’s other brands include Eagle Creek, Eastpak, JanSport, Kipling, Napapijri, Supreme, Altra, Icebreaker, Smartwool, and Dickies.sgbonline.com