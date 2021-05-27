Cancel
Health Officer Refuses Recommendation To Drop Mask For Kids

By Lance Tormey
Yakima's interim health officer has refused a recommendation by the Yakima Board of Health that masks not be worn by children in Yakima County. County Commissioner Amanda McKinney made the recommendation at the meeting this week only to have Dr. Larry Jecha say he wouldn't recommend the change which he says goes against the state mandate that kids continue to mask up.

Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Red Cross Declares Emergency Need For Blood in Yakima

The American Red Cross has declared an emergency need for blood and platelets in the Yakima and Kennewick areas this month. The American Red Cross is partnering with the American Cancer Society this month saying give your time and blood to help make sure people have the strength and support they need to battle cancer.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Stolen Guns Causing Big Problems in City of Yakima

Stolen guns are a big problem in the city of Yakima say police. The Yakima Police Department has created a video on social media and are asking for your help to cut serious crime by locking up your firearms. Detective Nate Henyan says 50% of all guns stolen in Yakima come from vehicle prowls. He says the guns are then used on the street in many serious crimes including murder. The department is asking Yakima residents to partner with them and helping to curb that serious crime by locking up your firearms when they're in your vehicle. Henyan says sometimes people will place a gun under a seat or in an unlocked glove compartment if they can't carry a weapon where they are going. He says that's how thieves get the guns. Henyan says if you find yourself in this situation always lock your firearm in the glove box or install a lock box or gun safe in your vehicle. Police say by doing that you can partner with the police department and help them curb serious gun crimes in Yakima. Vehicle lock boxes are available at area gun stores.
Washington StatePosted by
News Talk KIT

Yes, You WILL Have To Have Long-Term Care Ins. In Washington

It's in the news, it's headed your way in Washington State, so what exactly is long-term care, because one way or the other, you are going to be paying for it. According to LongTermCare.gov, long term care is “a range of services and supports you may need to meet your personal care needs.” Most long-term care is not medical care, but rather assistance with the basic personal tasks of everyday life.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Summer Auto Theft Still a Big Problem in Yakima

Lock your car doors. Do everything you can to stop thieves from stealing your car. That's an ongoing message from Yakima police. Stolen vehicles are a big problem in the city of Yakima with hundreds of vehicles stolen every year in a variety of ways and a variety of neighborhoods. Police say on average Yakima sees upwards of 500 to 600 cars stolen every year. Last year.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Others Closing But Yakima Vaccine Site Stays Open

COVID-19 vaccinations are available throughout eastern and central Washington but not everyone is rushing to the sites. The vaccine site in Benton County will be closing this week because of a lack of people showing up for vaccinations. The Yakima County site at State Fair Park will remain open but the hours of operation are changing on Thursday, May 27.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Looking For Ways For Kids To Be Free From the Masks

Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney has a different approach to dealing with Covid Pandemic restrictions. She takes little of the state proffered "wisdom" at face value. She does her own research, her own homework. She looks for ways to move forward and she pushes back, especially when it comes to kids.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Police Say Slow Down Yakima Drivers Pay Attention

Yakima Police Department emphasis patrols are ongoing in the city of Yakima with officers now concentrating efforts on speed around construction zones. Police say they're concerned about an increase in vehicle crashes and people getting injured. Not only drivers but pedestrians as well. A 26-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing Tieton Drive at 40th Avenue on Monday. The woman remains in critical condition at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Police say during the first five months of the year police investigated more than 800 crashes in the city. Many of the crashes say police are because drivers aren't paying attention or are distracted.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Summit Thrift Now Hoping for June 1 Opening

Yakima Union Gospel Mission officials continue to work to open a new store called Summit Thrift. It's the new Yakima Union Gospel Mission thrift store that was supposed to open on May 1 but there's been a delay. Mission Director Mike Johnson says they're now planning for a June 1 opening. He says the problem and the reason for the delay in opening is the work needed to remove asbestos from floor tiles in the former Rite Aid store at 56th and Summitview.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Yakima COVID Numbers Improving Daily

As Yakima Health officials continue to push to get more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine they're reporting improving numbers in the valley. Health district spokesperson Lilian Bravo says Yakima County will be able to remain in Phase 3 if at least one of the following two metrics can be met:
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Local Students Involved in Vaccination Challenge

Yakima County Health officials are doing all they can to increase the number of people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 in the valley. The latest effort is called "Race for Community Immunity" and five Yakima County High Schools are involved in the challenge. It started on May 19 and the students are now in a race to see which student body has more people vaccinated. Schools involved in the challenge include Davis High School, Eisenhower High School, Yakima Online, La Salle High School, and Toppenish High School. A press release from the Yakima Health District says "as part of this challenge, eligible students are encouraged to get vaccinated at the Community Vaccination Center (CVC) at Yakima State Fair Park or at Mobile Vaccine Unit locations. Every week, the Yakima Health District will provide updates on the percentage of students vaccinated by schools. Only those 16 and older will count as part of this challenge."
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Ain’t No Party Like a Town of Naches Is Turning 100 Party

It only happens once a lifetime in a place with unmatched natural geographic beauty, so let's celebrate it with a big party. Even the locals were excited about the upcoming 100-year celebration of the town of Naches on Friday, May 21. I saw quite a few excited comments about it in the Gleed/Naches Neighborhood and Community Group.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

The Annual 100 Jobs for 100 Kids Event Is Still On for 2021

My first job was as a shampoo girl at a beauty salon. I was 15 years old and my father knew the owner, Tammy, from his high school days. She let me work in her salon for a few hours sometimes after school on Wednesdays and every Saturday morning. I remember proudly walking the few blocks up the street to my "cool new job". I got paid $2 a head (shampoo client) plus I got to keep any tips customers would give me. I remember thinking my $30 check was so much money to me. (Aw, how sweet and naive I was back then!)
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Street Racing, Speeders Emphasis Patrols Continue

Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols as the weather warms, COVID-19 numbers are dropping and people are getting out of the house more. Officers from the department continue to conduct the patrols with the help of Yakima residents who post problem traffic areas on the YPD Facebook page. Capt. Jay Seely says people tell them where they believe they need officers help with speeding or other traffic problems and officers respond by concentrating traffic control in those specific areas. He says the emphasis patrols that started earlier this year will continue through the spring and summer. Every week officers choose an area either from the YPD Facebook page or an area where they've found traffic problems themselves. On average police are making some 200 stops every week. Some drivers are getting warnings some are being cited.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Decision Expected Soon About 4th of July Party

The big 4th of July Celebration at Yakima's State Fair Park was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. Will it be back this year? Officials at State Fair Park have been talking with city and county officials over the last month about the possibility of holding the event but no decision has yet been made. Under Phase-3 state guidelines for COVID-19 state officials say "outdoor entertainment establishments such as zoos, gardens, aquariums, theaters, stadiums, event spaces, arenas, concert venues and rodeos can be open for a maximum of 400 spectators with capacity restrictions depending on the facility." State Fair Park is large and crowds could be spread out through the fairgrounds to enjoy activities during the day and watch fireworks at night. Those the current restrictions. The state however is expected to be fully open by June 30th according to Governor Jay Inslee. That means, in theory that the restrictions will be dropped at the end of June allowing the celebration to happen. A decision about whether the celebration will happen is expected to be announced on Wednesday or Thursday by officials at Yakima's State Fair Park.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Authorities Warn of Dangers on The Water

With many activities and events cancelled last summer because of the pandemic things are expected to get back to normal on the water this upcoming summer. The Yakima County Sheriff's office is already putting out warnings about safety on the water during memorial weekend when a lot of people are expected to travel and be on lakes and rivers.
Washington StatePosted by
Mega 99.3

Filing Week Underway In Yakima County

Making it official. That's what a lot of potential future politicians are doing this week. It's candidate filing week in the state of Washington. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says filing is free for some but most will have to pay a fee. He says anyone running for a full time position will pay a filing fee that's equal to one percent of the salary.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Vaccines in Yakima County available for everyone 12 and up

Vaccine eligibility in Yakima County has expanded to young people 12 years and older. Earlier this week, emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was extended to those ages 12-15 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Both U.S. and state officials then recommended that the vaccine be made available, and on Thursday the Yakima Health District expanded the availability of Pfizer doses to kids age 12-15.