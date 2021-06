Just a few hours after bagging a couple of goals in Tottenham's final game of the Premier League season against Leicester, Gareth Bale returned to Madrid on a private jet, according to El Chiringuito de Jugones. Bale's presence in the capital has generated speculation but the simple reason why he is back is to be able to see his family who live in Madrid. It's understandable that with the domestic season over, he would wants to see his wife and children and spend a few days with them before he joins up with the Wales squad for next month's Euros.