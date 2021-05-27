Genesco’s Q1 Boosted By Record Results From Journeys
Genesco Inc. reported first-quarter results that came in well above Wall Street targets with a boost of record first-quarter revenue and profitability at Journeys. GAAP earnings from continuing operations per diluted share of 60 cents for the three months ended May 1, 2021, compared to a loss from continuing operations per diluted share of $9.54 in the first quarter last year and earnings from continuing operations of 36 cents two years ago.sgbonline.com