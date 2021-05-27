Genesco’s Q1 Boosted By Record Results From Journeys

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Continued Music Growth and Strengthened Balance Sheet. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) (OTC Pink: YOOIF) ("Yangaroo", "Company"), the software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The full text of the Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis is available at www.yangaroo.com and at www.sedar.com. Please note that all currency in this press release is denominated in Canadian dollars.