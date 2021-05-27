Cancel
Buying Cars

2016 Titanium Bronze Pearl Metallic Kia Sedona

Roanoke Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSX-L trim, Titanium Bronze Pearl Metallic exterior and Dark Burgundy interior. Great Shape. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, Chrome Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...

Buying Cars

2016 Clear White Kia Sedona

EPA 24 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Great Shape. Clear White exterior and Camel Beige interior, LX trim. 3rd Row Seat, Heated Seats, LX CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Serviced here, Originally bought here. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, Rear Air,...
Buying Cars

2021 Orange Kia Forte

Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, GT-LINE PREMIUM PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Apple CarPlay. FUEL EFFICIENT 40 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! GT-Line trim, ORANGE exterior and BLACK interior SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keeping Assist, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitor,...
Buying Cars

2021 04x1/titanium Glow Toyota Venza

EPA 37 MPG Hwy/40 MPG City! LE trim. WiFi Hotspot, Multi-Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Apple CarPlay, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Telematics, Keyless Start CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Gas/Electric Hybrid, Auxiliary Audio Input, Telematics,...
Buying Cars

2016 Blue Kia Forte

PRICE DROP FROM $10,489, FUEL EFFICIENT 39 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Nice. LX trim, BLUE exterior and BLACK interior. CD Player, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Originally bought here, New Brakes, Local Trade-In. AND MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Auction...
Buying Cars

2020 Snow White Pearl Kia Sportage

EPA 26 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Very Nice, GREAT MILES 5,709! Heated Seats, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Back-Up Camera, CROSS BARS CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3...
Buying Cars

2021 Black Kia Seltos

Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Lane Keeping Assist, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth. FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! EX trim, BLACK exterior and BLACK interior. SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input,...
Buying Cars

2016 Titanium Silver Kia Optima

CARFAX One-Owner. Titanium Gray 2016 Kia Optima EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC SiriusXM Satellite Radio Free for 3 Months!, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors.YOU HAVE TO COME SEE WHAT WE HAVE TO OFFER. OUR SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY BUYERS PROGRAM IS INCLUDED WITH THIS PURCHASE. YOU WILL GET OIL CHANGES, VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTIONS AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Odometer is 25814 miles below market average! 24/35 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Type your description here Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * 2016 KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000 * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $20,000 * 2016 KBB.com Best Buy Awards * 2016 KBB.com 16 Best Family Cars * 2016 KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000 * 2016 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded CarsCALL US, EMAIL US, CHAT WITH US, OR JUST STOP BY AND LET US SHOW YOU WHAT WE CAN DO FOR YOU TODAY!!Reviews: * Quiet cabin; plenty of convenience and luxury features for the money; excellent blend of fuel efficiency and performance with turbocharged 1.6-liter engine. Source: Edmunds.
Buying Cars

2021 01h1/predawn Gray Mica Toyota Sienna

Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid. FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/36 MPG City! XLE trim AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3...
Cars
SlashGear

Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition ups the style

Toyota has revealed a new Bronze Edition of the Highlander SUV. The Bronze Edition is only available on the hybrid version of the SUV and is offered in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions. The only difference between the Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition and other hybrid versions of the SUV is the trim package.
Buying Cars

2021 Iconic Silver Metallic Ford Edge

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, WiFi Hotspot, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, MINI SPARE WHEEL, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF. SEL trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System,...
Buying Cars

2018 Machine Gray Hyundai Elantra

REDUCED FROM $20,989!, EPA 38 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Nice, LOW MILES - 34,081! SE trim. CD Player, SE CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE 04, The Elantra is quiet, with comfortable front seats and an above-average ride quality. -Edmunds.com. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. CD Player. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety...
Buying Cars

2018 Caribbean Blue Hyundai Tucson

New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Caribbean Blue 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L DOHC CARFAX 1 OWNER, 99 POINT INSPECTION, AWD/4WD, ALLOY WHEELS, PREMIUM PACKAGE, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Free for 3 Months!, KEYLESS ENTRY, APPLE ANDROID CARPLAY, PUSH BUTTON START, 17 x 7.0J Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Cargo Tray, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Mudguards, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Applique, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Wheel Locks, YES Essentials Cloth Seat Trim.21/26 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Southern Certified Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) * 2018 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000 * 2018 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded BrandsBEFORE YOU BUY, GIVE SOUTHERN A TRY! Southern Auto Group has been providing outstanding service to the Hampton Roads area for over 40 years. In 1993, we became the first dealer group to provide the public with the area's first Lifetime Benefits Buyers Program for both n.
Buying Cars

2013 Polished Metal Metallic Honda CR-V

Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, CR-V EX-L, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC, AWD, Polished Metal Metallic, Gray w/Leather-Trimmed Seats, 17" 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/XM Radio, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Odometer is 7484 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG.
Buying Cars

2010 Red Jewel Tintcoat Buick LaCrosse

Nice. Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC..., ENGINE, 3.0L DOHC, V6 VVT SPARK IGNIT..., AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/XM STEREO, SINGLE..., Local Trade-In CLICK NOW!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Cheap Cars...
Retail

2019 Cement Toyota Tacoma

$1,000 below J.D. Power Retail! Toyota Certified, Nice, ONLY 28,386 Miles! Navigation, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Bluetooth, 4x4, PREDATOR TUBE STEPS, HARD TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER SEE MORE!. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE. Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile...
Buying Cars

2012 Cardinal Red Metallic Chevrolet Equinox

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Buying Cars

2022 Glac White Kia K5

Nav System, Moonroof, Heated/Cooled Seats, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, Panoramic Roof, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera. GLAC WHITE exterior and BLACK interior, EX trim. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System,...
Buying Cars

2022 Silver Kia Sportage

Heated Seats, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Back-Up Camera, LX AWD VALUE EDITION PACKAGE, All Wheel Drive, Apple CarPlay. SILVER exterior and BLACK interior, LX trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Lane...
Buying Cars

2013 Pearl White Metallic Nissan Juke

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Buying Cars

2014 Sunset Metallic Ford Taurus

Clean CARFAX. Orange 2014 Ford Taurus SEL AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC AWD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you’re seeking the feel of a big, solid car but...