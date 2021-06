I’m a big believer that sometimes we have to commit to premeditated authenticity. We’ve all experienced the cocktail parties and networking events that can be an endless sea of insipid conversation about the weather. I’m as guilty as anyone of not always being the brave one to go first and volley something more personal into the conversation to turn a watery interaction into a genuine connection. I usually have to psych myself up before I get there; make the decision that I’m going to try hard to be myself, not just an inoffensive, generic version of myself.