Severe Weather Threats Remain Across Parts Of Green Country

The potential for severe weather will remain across northeastern OK and southeastern Kansas today as a cold front and upper-level system near the area later this afternoon and evening. While the focus for severe storm activity occurs this afternoon and tonight, morning to midday storms may also develop as a convectively induced area of vorticity approaches from the southwest and could pose a low-end threat for a strong-to-severe storm. Any morning to midday storms may complicate the afternoon and evening scenarios some, but the main messaging of severe weather threats will remain. As the system moves southeast later tonight, storms will end, leaving most of northeastern OK rain-free Friday through most of the Memorial Holiday Weekend. Another system will near the area late Monday into early next week with additional storm chances for returning.