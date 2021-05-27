Cancel
Environment

Severe Weather Threats Remain Across Parts Of Green Country

By Alan Crone
News On 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe potential for severe weather will remain across northeastern OK and southeastern Kansas today as a cold front and upper-level system near the area later this afternoon and evening. While the focus for severe storm activity occurs this afternoon and tonight, morning to midday storms may also develop as a convectively induced area of vorticity approaches from the southwest and could pose a low-end threat for a strong-to-severe storm. Any morning to midday storms may complicate the afternoon and evening scenarios some, but the main messaging of severe weather threats will remain. As the system moves southeast later tonight, storms will end, leaving most of northeastern OK rain-free Friday through most of the Memorial Holiday Weekend. Another system will near the area late Monday into early next week with additional storm chances for returning.

Environmentwevv.com

Severe Weather Threat Wednesday

Following a pleasant stretch of drier and cooler weather, scattered rainfall has returned to the Tri-State. A core of low pressure pushing northeastward across the Mississippi Valley and into the Ohio Valley will prolong our chances of rain and cause them to linger though the remainder of the evening and even into our Wednesday. Be sure to grab the umbrella as you head out the door tomorrow as scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely affect the region though your morning commute. However, a break from the rain is expected by our lunch hour - this will allow temperatures to surge toward the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon, fueling additional pop-up showers and thunderstorms beginning between 3PM and 4PM Wednesday.
Environmentmycanyonlake.com

Heavy Rains Could Threaten Rivers in Hill Country, NWS Says

The National Weather Service’s West Gulf River Forecast Center (NWSWGRFC) warns that heavy rains could threaten rivers in the Texas Hill Country over the next few days. Waves of rainfall predicted to begin Wednesday could create “some isolated, impactful flooding in areas that get intense rainfall.”. “Mostly it will saturate...
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-01 19:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-01 19:19:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bent THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN BENT COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-01 20:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-01 20:37:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baca; Las Animas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Ector County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ector by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-01 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ector THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ECTOR SOUTHEASTERN ANDREWS...NORTHWESTERN MIDLAND AND SOUTHWESTERN MARTIN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-01 18:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN BENT COUNTY At 658 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hasty, or 20 miles west of Lamar, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Las Animas, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-01 22:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-01 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN QUAY COUNTY At 1047 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nara Visa, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nara Visa. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-01 18:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-01 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA COUNTY At 633 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Hasty, or 25 miles northwest of Lamar, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Haswell. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Grayson County, TXHerald Democrat

Rainy season to continue into June

Grayson County residents saw anywhere from 6-10 inches of rain in May and the long range forecast says that wet weather isn't going anywhere anytime soon. On Monday alone, county officials saw 2.1 inches of rain in parts of the region. National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater said the National...
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Noisy storms cause flooding, widespread several inches

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A round of thunderstorms moseyed through the Brazos Valley through the overnight into Tuesday morning, causing some flooding, making some roads impassable, and even prompting a highwater rescue in Houston County. The National Weather Service relayed a report from firefighters that had to help someone get...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

National weather forecast: Record-breaking heat in West this week

Record-breaking temperatures will spread across much of the West this week from California to Oregon and then into the Great Basin. Daily record highs are expected in California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho, with temperatures in the high 90- and 100-degree range. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are up where...