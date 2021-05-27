Cancel
Allegri Set To Return As Juventus Head Coach

completesports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassimiliano Allegri is set to return as head coach of Juventus to replace Andrea Pirlo, according to Sky in Italy. Allegri who is expected to sign a contract with Juventus in the next 24 hours, has been out of work since May 2019 when he left the Turin club to be replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

www.completesports.com
