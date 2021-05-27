Allegri Set To Return As Juventus Head Coach

Once Zidane's intention to leave the Madrid bench is known when the season ends, it only remains to know who will occupy his position. As AS has learned, at this time the club is debating between the continuation option of Raúl or starting a new project with Massimiliano Allegri. Madrid wanted to be very respectful towards Zidane and, in neither case, neither with Raúl nor with Allegri, had they raised the situation openly. However, in the case of the Italian, this newspaper is in a position to affirm that there have been contacts that anticipated a possible departure from the French. Allegri, who has been withdrawn from the activity for a season by his own decision after his experience at Juventus, was delaying responding to two offers from leading teams in Europe waiting on the Madrid bench.