LANGLEY, British Columbia — The ECCO Group announced the creation of the ECCO Operations Department and the appointment of Glen Bolger as vice president of operations. “I look forward to continue working closely with Glen as he extends his vision for achieving operational excellence by focusing on improvements in efficiency and effectiveness company-wide,” said Bill Davis, vice president and general manager of The ECCO Group. “The development of this critical department furthers our commitment to becoming the supplier of choice for our customers and vendor partners.”