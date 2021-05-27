Cancel
Boston, MA

Weekend Picks – MDW

By Maureen Dahill
Posted by 
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 5 days ago
Kick off the cookout season

Having a backyard cookout for Memorial Day weekend? K & 8th Market can help you with when it comes to the meat you’re grilling. From hot dogs, hamburgers and steak tips, to their delicious sides, K+8th has everything from fresh produce to desserts on hand to make your get together perfect! They even have beer and wine. Make sure your safe while grilling too! Read this!

Bucket of Beers via Local 149

Local 149 is celebrating MDW with a bucket of a bucket of Castle Island Brewery American Lager 4 beers/ or Castle Island Brewery White for $30. Each bucket comes with two coozies while supplies last. Icy cold beer pairs perfectly with Local 149’s pretzel bites or one of their flatbreads!

4 Days of Brunch at Lincoln

Kick off MDW on Friday at Brunch Test Kitchen at Lincoln. Lincoln’s legendary brunch will also take place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday! Make your reservation today!

Feeling deVINE

deVine is celebrating the weekend with the following promotions! Stop by! The promotion is for the following:

Spend $25, get a free deVine shaker water bottle

Spend $50, get a free Ripple Vape Pen

Spend $100, get a free bath soak or scrub

Spend $200, choose your pick of a free cbd tincture, cbd cream, mushroom tincture, Recoop Supplement, or Tru Niagen Supplement.

Playoff Hockey

The Bruins face the Islanders in Game 1 of Round 2 on Saturday night at 8pm. Here are 10 Places to Watch the Game in South Boston!

love&flour

love&flour – a new and delicious bakery will open on Saturday, May 29th at The Current in the Seaport. Expect everything from freshly-baked French macarons and beautifully decorated cakes to cookies and cupcakess. Rounding out the love&flour experience, guests are invited to sit and enjoy their treats at one of the shop’s indoor or outdoor bistro tables or on Seaport Common’s spacious lawn, just next door.

Weekend Warrior Flow

Morgan of daisyface flow, Pleasure Bay for her “Weekend Warrior Flow” on Saturday’s from 10-11AM. An invigorating all-levels, vinyasa style class that is meant for the newer yogi & those looking to expand their preexisting practice. Bring a mat you don’t mind getting sandy, or borrow one of Morgan’s for FREE, & show up for class 5-10 minutes before start to grab your perfect ocean facing spot. Cost is $10 you can register here!

Sunday Yoga in the Park

Annie Cheevers will lead an hour flow at Childe Hassan Park in the South End located at 324 Columbus Ave. Every Sunday at 10am – class is $10. Don’t forget to bring your own mat and some water.

Memorial Day Celebration in a Box

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with a Smoke Shop BBQ boxes – in a variety of sizes! Boxes feed 2-3 or 4-6. All food will be picked up cold with quick and easy reheating instructions provided. Pick up at the location of your choice from 3-5pm on Saturday, May 29th.

MDW Giveaway on Instagram with the Maguire Group

Head to our Instagram for giveaway of epic proportions! It’s an all-female Southie business giveaway in celebration of MDW brought to you by the Maguire Group! It launches on Friday – so make sure to give us a follow. Here’s what you could win:

The Handle Bar: 5 class pack valued at $125

LexRx: Fresh Faced treatment valued at $600

CLT Method: $100 gift card

Deirfiur Home: $100 gift card

Luxe Leisure: $100 gift card

Sinatra Sunday

Kick it old school and enjoy The Ron Poster Trio and vocals by host Rich Dimare on Sunday evenings for the ultimate dinner and a show experience. The Supper Club at Capo offers two seatings – 5pm and 7pm! Email Samantha for reservations! patrick@caposouthboston.com

Para Maria Pop Up

If you like tacos, you’ll love this news! Tatiana Rosana, executive chef at Envoy Hotel, has launched a new pop-up in the space where the now closed Outlook Kitchen once resided. Para Maria will feature tacos, ceviche, quesadillas, elotes, and lots of tequila and will open on May 20 and run through the mid September! You can read more details about Para Maria here!

Sunday Snack Specials at Fat Baby

Fat Baby now has Sunday Snack specials. Enjoy $1 fried dumplings (pork or veg), wings for fifty cents each and pairs of hot chicken sliders for $12 (for two). Pairs well with Mai Tais in the sunshine on their beautiful patio!

Explore Spectacle Island

Plan your adventure to Spectacle Island! Ferry service has returned and available Friday – Sunday! Tickets for Friday service to the Islands will be 50 percent off through June 25. Boston Harbor City Cruises will offer discounted ferry tickets for $4 for a family of up to four people for families participating in EBT or SNAP programs. Public libraries across the state and all Boston Public Library branches will also offer two for the price of one passes on ferries. You can learn more about ferries here!

City Tap House is celebrating MDW

This Memorial Day weekend, City Tap House in Fort Point will host three-days of summertime favorites at their “Kickoff to Summer” celebration. Hosted indoors and outdoors from 5/29 at 11am to 5/31 at 9:30pm, MDW revelers can order up the following: New England lobster roll ($30); New England clam chowder ($10); a fresh fish sandy ($15);; frosé ($13); Cisco Brewer’s Grey Lady ($7.50), Blue Haired Ladies ($10) and Blueberry Lemonade ($11); Absolut Watermelon mixed in a watermelon with a specialty cup to take home (while supplies last); and boozy watermelon skewers soaked in Absolut Watermelon ($10).

Mass Fallen Heroes Memorial Rededication

On Friday Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial Rededication Ceremony will take place at 10am.

Memorial Day Service

The William Fitzgerald Post is hosting their annual Memorial Day service on Sunday, May 26th:

0900 – Assembly at Post

0930 – Parade/March to Medal of Honor Park for the laying of the wreath ceremony at the SB Vietnam Veterans Memorial

