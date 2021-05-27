Cancel
Henrico County, VA

Henrico graduate conducts environmental lessons at local school districts

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTUOI_0aDBJ6pT00
A model Hannah Szatkowski uses shows how pollutants can flow into streams and rivers, negatively impacting the environment. (Courtesy Hannah Szatkowski)

Hannah Szatkowski, a Henrico resident and rising senior at Marshall University, is using her knowledge as a student of environmental science to teach local Virginia high schoolers preparing for their own college careers.

Szatkowski belongs to the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment at Marshall, which maintains a focus on man’s interaction with the environment, according to its website.

Szatkowski, who has an inclination toward environmental education, said she began conducting various environmental lessons at local school districts in February. She has also taught at schools in West Virginia, she said.

“This came from wanting to make a positive impact on the environment,” she said of her task of teaching students lessons from the college point of view.

Her work took off in May following environmental holidays such as Arbor Day and Earth Day, Szatkowski said.

Szatkowski said her lessons in high school Earth and environmental classes began with Earth Day and its history. She incorporated college-style teaching in these lessons to provide a new perspective to students, she said.

Her lessons also covered pressing topics such as point-source and non-point source pollution.

“Point source pollution is something that we can point out, and we can tell exactly where it’s coming from,” she said. “Nonpoint source pollution can be hidden.”

Szatkowski and the students used an EnviroScape education model to visualize how these types of pollution could originate in their own backyards, for example, through fertilizer runoff that can be transported into creeks or rivers.

Virginia’s nonpoint source pollution prevention efforts are focused on managing nutrients and sediments because they pose the most significant threat to the health of state waterways, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Szatkowski said the goal of her lessons is to promote environmental outreach within the local school districts.

Szatkowski will conduct lessons through the end of the 2021 school year, she said.

Henrico, VA
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Hello from Henrico’s new education reporter

After spending six hours sitting on the grassy shoulder of I-95 with my cat and a broken down moving truck, I’ve made it to Henrico. I moved here last week from Sarasota, Fla. to take on this role as education reporter for the Henrico Citizen. I’ll be covering a wide variety of education topics, with a special focus on educational equity, through the lenses of race, geography, social class and economy, among others.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – June 1, 2021

A new day is coming soon for Highland Springs; a wild 40-mile police chase from Eastern Henrico to Caroline County; the latest crime report for Henrico; the Citizen welcomes its new education reporter. (Today’s Henrico News Minute is brought to you by Henrico County.)
Glen Allen, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – June 1, 2021

Of Glen Allen recently was initiated into the all-discipline collegiate honor society Phi Kappa Phi. Kostelecky is a student at Longwood University. Trine University in Angola, Ind., welcomed its newest Doctor of Physical Therapy class at a special ceremony on May 21. During the White Coat Ceremony, Kayla Reeg of Henrico, a member of the class of 2023, received her white coat, symbolizing her entry into the physical therapy profession.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

RampsRVA reaches 500 ramp installation milestone

RampsRVA, a Richmond non-profit organization that sponsors the construction of modular wheelchair ramps for people in need of assistance, built its 500th ramp May 27 in northern Henrico. “Back when we started the organization, it was really a group of friends looking to find a meaningful community service project to...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Final day of COVID-19 vaccinations at Richmond Raceway is May 27

Thursday is the final day of COVID-19 vaccinations at Richmond Raceway, where officials have administered more than 160,000 shots during the past four months. Henrico County is shutting down the site after Thursday’s walk-up event concludes at 6 p.m. The final session will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 or older who attends. Attendees should enter at Gate 7 of the raceway, 600 East Laburnum Avenue.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

The importance of being yourself

(Editor’s note: Tuckahoe Middle School seventh-grade English students recently wrote editorials designed to persuade Henrico citizens to read, listen to or watch a story or book that reflected their individual cultures, as a way to help others better understand them. This is one of those editorials; click here to read others.)
Richmond, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Overcoming grief

(Editor’s note: Tuckahoe Middle School seventh-grade English students recently wrote editorials designed to persuade Henrico citizens to read, listen to or watch a story or book that reflected their individual cultures, as a way to help others better understand them. This is one of those editorials; click here to read others.)
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Spanberger to host telephone town hall May 27

U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will host a public telephone town hall meeting May 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to address issues faced by Central Virginia veterans. The virtual event also will be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s website at spanberger.house.gov/live and on her Facebook page. During the event,...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards grants to local groups

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award recently of more than $100,000 in literacy grants to Virginia nonprofit organizations, part of the Foundation’s $10.5 million donation to support summer, family and adult literacy programs nationwide. Among the recipients with Henrico ties were Down’s Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond, which received $3,000, and Reading and Education for Adult Development, which was awarded $8,000.
Highland Springs, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

McEachin proposes $1.5 million in federal funding for Achievable Dream Academy at Highland Springs ES

U.S Representative Donald McEachin (VA-4th District) has proposed $1.5 million in federal funding for An Achievable Dream Academy at Highland Springs Elementary School. The funding would ensure its ability to implement the Social, Academic and Moral Education (or SAME) framework as it expands to the middle school level this fall and would allow the program to provide wrap-around and other supportive services to students and their families, according to McEachin.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Learning to be a warrior

(Editor’s note: Tuckahoe Middle School seventh-grade English students recently wrote editorials designed to persuade Henrico citizens to read, listen to or watch a story or book that reflected their individual cultures, as a way to help others better understand them. This is one of those editorials; click here to read others.)
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

3 Henrico businesses earn accreditation from BBB

Three Henrico companies are among 27 Virginia businesses that recently received accreditations from the BBB serving Central Virginia. BBB accredited businesses must pass 38 requirements within BBB’s Standards of Trust, which include building trust, advertising honest and telling the truth, among others. The three Henrico businesses are:. • CB Chandler...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Breaking stereotypes

(Editor’s note: Tuckahoe Middle School seventh-grade English students recently wrote editorials designed to persuade Henrico citizens to read, listen to or watch a story or book that reflected their individual cultures, as a way to help others better understand them. This is one of those editorials; click here to read others.)
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

In pursuit of a gentler society

(Editor’s note: Tuckahoe Middle School seventh-grade English students recently wrote editorials designed to persuade Henrico citizens to read, listen to or watch a story or book that reflected their individual cultures, as a way to help others better understand them. This is one of those editorials; click here to read others.)
Glen Allen, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – May 24, 2021

Recently opened its learning center at 10811 West Broad Street, Suite 17 in Glen Allen. The company teaches children computer coding and problem-solving skills through the creation of video games. The new location is owned and operated by Phani Eturu, who has more than 25 years of experience in the software development sector. Code Ninjas provides a game-based curriculum made up of nine belts, similar to those offered in martial arts. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids receive help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow students as they advance from white to black belt. For details, visit codeninjas.com/va-glen-allen or call (804) 396-4411.